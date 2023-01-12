Small-Cap Industrials, Large Onshoring Opportunities

Jan. 13, 2023 6:00 AM ETXLI, IYT, IYJ, VIS, PPA, PKB, ITA, EXI, EVX, PRN, RGI, FXR, RBLD, XTN, XAR, UFO, PSCI, FIDU, AIRR, FTXR, KARS, ROKT, IDRV, UXI, SIJ, IDE, DUSL, IWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, CSML, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DSPC, DWAS, DWMC, EES, ESML, EWSC, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IWC, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KSCD, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PBSM, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, RZV, SCHA, SIXS, SLY, SLYG, SLYV, SMCP, SMDV, SMLE, SMLF, SMLV, SMMD, SMMV, SPAX, SPSM, SQLV, SSLY, SVAL, TPSC, USVM, VB, VBK, VBR, VIOG, VIOO, VIOV, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, XJR, XSHD, XSHQ, XSLV, XSMO, XSVM, SPMD, GII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA, EFRA, SMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, USD
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • Manufacturing accounts for 8% of US employment, 20% of capital investment, and 35% of annual US productivity growth.
  • Projects supporting growth for semiconductor fabrication, electric vehicle and battery plants, data centers, and warehouse/distribution centers now account for approximately 65% of industrial construction starts.
  • Sourcing difficulties during COVID-19 taught companies the benefits of having a more regionalized supply chain.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

By Christopher Meeker, CFA, Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst, Franklin Mutual Series

Why small-cap industrials companies may be poised to benefit from moving supply chains closer to home - thoughts from Christopher Meeker of Franklin Mutual Series.

Manufacturing accounts for

US Small- and Large-Cap Companies, US and Non-US Revenue Base

FactSet, Russell Investment Group

US Manufacturing Employment Trends

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.8K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.