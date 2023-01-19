Searching for viable high yield income vehicles in 2023? Closed end funds, CEFs, generally offer high dividend yields, but buying them has an interesting twist.
Since CEFs have a fixed amount of shares, they can sell at premiums or discounts to their NAVs, Net Asset Values. Their NAV/Share is calculated at the end of each day, giving investors the current premium or discount the CEF is selling at.
A useful strategy when buying CEFs is to try to buy them at deeper discounts or lower premiums than their historical averages, due to mean reversion.
The two CEFs we're covering in this article, Liberty All-Star Equity, (NYSE:USA) and its sister fund, the Liberty All-Star Growth fund, (ASG), were both selling at discounts to NAV/Share, as of the 1/11/23 close, but ASG had a much deeper discount.
USA's -0.48% premium is cheaper than its 1- and 3-year premiums of 3% and 0.07%, but not as cheap as its 5-year -2% premium, whereas ASG's -4.56% premium was much cheaper than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year premiums of 2.35%, 3.25%, and 2.08%, respectively:
USA takes a multi-pronged approach to its investments, using 3 value portfolio managers and 2 growth managers with expertise in different slices of the market:
ASG specializes in growth equities, utilizing 3 managers, each focusing on different market cap sizes:
Both funds were launched in 1986, and both pay variable quarterly distributions. USA's policy is to pay distributions on its shares totaling ~10% of its NAV per year, payable in 4 quarterly installments of 2.5% of the Fund's NAV.
ASG's policy is to pay distributions on its shares totaling ~8% of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2% of the Fund's NAV.
USA is a much larger fund, with $1.5B in assets, vs. $309M for ASG. USA holds 148 positions, vs. 118 for ASG, and has much higher average daily volume of 823K, vs. 220K for ASG.
USA's expense ratio is 0.93%, while ASG's is a bit higher, at 1.12%. ASG uses a very small amount of leverage, 0.62%, while USA uses no leverage.
USA holds the edge for dividend yield, as of the 1/12/23 close it yielded 9.71%, vs. 8.30% for ASG. Both funds go ex-dividend on 1/19/23, with a 3/6/23 pay date.
After raising their dividends in 2021, both funds had declining dividends in 2022, with USA's dropping from $.21 in Q4 '21 to $.20 in Q1 '22, then to $.18 in Q2 '22, $.16 in Q3, and finally to $.15 in Q4 '22, where it remains.
ASG's quarterly payout dropped from $.18 to $.14 in Q1 '22, to $.14 in Q2 '22, to $.11 in Q3, and to $.10 in Q4 '22. It rose back to $.11 for Q1 '23.
ASG also paid a $0.34/share distribution for Q4 '21 to meet its 2021 distribution requirement for federal excise tax purposes.
USA and ASG had very similar sector exposures, as of 9/30/22, with Tech, Health Care, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials forming ~79% of USA's portfolio, and ~75% of ASG's holdings.
USA's top 10 holdings formed ~20% of its equity holdings as of 9/30/22, with Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and United Health in the top 4 spots:
ASG's sector exposure, as of 9/30/22:
ASG's top 10 positions also formed ~20% of its holdings, with some less familiar names in the mix, such as Casella Waste Systems, FirstService, Montrose Environmental, and Globant SA.
With the market fleeing from growth stocks for much of 2022, USA was able to outperform ASG over the past quarter, month and year, and on a total return basis over the past year. Both funds trailed the S&P over the past year, but have outperformed in the 1st 2 weeks of 2023, with USA up ~8%, and ASG up ~6%:
Longer term, USA outperformed the Morningstar US CEF US Equity category in 2017-2021 and 2015, but lagged in 2022:
ASG outperformed in 2017-2020, but lagged in 2021 and 2022:
With both funds basing their dividends on a % of NAV, a down market leads to lower distributions for USA and ASG. No one knows when the Fed will stop its rate hikes, inflation will pull back, and/or the market will bounce back, but when the bull market resumes, USA and ASG could be good bets for income investors.
If you're interested in other high yield vehicles, we cover them every Friday and Sunday in our articles.
All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.
Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on diverse, undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.
There's currently a 20% discount, and a 2-Week Free Trial on offer.
We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.
We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Find out how our portfolio continues to beat the market in 2023.
This article was written by
Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities.
"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USA, ASG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.
Comments