AutoZone: Uncertain Prospects In An EV Future

Jan. 13, 2023 6:14 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • AutoZone is well-managed and rewards shareholders with buybacks.
  • The growth of the company is now rather slow, and especially the long-term prospects are uncertain due to the complete change in the car market.
  • For my taste, the valuation is too high, and therefore the profit prospects for shareholders for the next few years are too low.
  • In the long term, switching an entire fleet of cars to electric vehicles is a change never seen before in the company's history.

AutoZone Außennachsicht

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has been a very successful company over the past decades. It benefited from several structural tailwinds, such as the increasing number of cars and mostly rather low gasoline prices. But in the

AutoZone Google reviews

Google

average age by vehicle type

spglobal.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

AutoZone fasttgraphs

fasttgraphs

Chart
Data by YCharts

AZO insider selling

Openinsider

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.22K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.