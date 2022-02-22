CGDV: Examining The Active Dividend Strategy

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • CGDV is a nouveau actively managed investment vehicle focused on large-cap U.S. dividend-paying equities with robust quality.
  • Incepted on 22 February 2022, the fund has already amassed fairly substantial assets under management, currently in excess of $1.56 billion.
  • It has meaningful downsides. Specifically, its valuation is not as comfortable as it might be, yet anyway, it has a slight discount to the S&P 500.
  • Quality is strong, but there is nothing spectacular. A few stocks in the portfolio do not pay a dividend at the moment.
  • The standardized yield is marginally higher compared to the one of IVV, though again nothing spectacular. In sum, I see no justification for a Buy rating.

NYSE

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is a nouveau actively managed investment vehicle focused on large-cap U.S. dividend-paying equities with robust quality. Today, I would like to assess its advantages and vulnerabilities to decide whether it

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings and dividend analysis

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Cash flow and dividend analysis

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

ETF returns comparison

Seeking Alpha

Correlation analysis

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

ETF comparison

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.79K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.