KB Home (NYSE:KBH) operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. Its operations can be categorized into four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast.
Due to the challenging macroeconomic environment, the firm's value has seen a substantial decline in 2022, falling as much as 29%, compared to the 19% decline of the broader market.
In today's article we are going to take a look at KBH's latest quarterly results, and discuss whether the stock at the current price level could be an attractive buying opportunity.
Before we look at the financial results of the firm, let us take brief look at some economic indicators that can have relevance, when analysing homebuilders.
Over the last years, the consumer sentiment has been trending downwards in the United States. Poor consumer sentiment is an indication that people are relatively pessimistic about their financial situation and about the state of the economy overall.
Low consumer confidence is likely to result in lower spending on durable, non-essential goods. And buying a home also belongs to these categories. Therefore, low consumer confidence is likely an indication that the demand for homes in the near future is likely to be weak. However, this is not the only reason, why demand might be weak.
This indicator is defined as follows:
The Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. The interest rate a lender would charge to lend mortgage money to a qualified borrower exclusive of the fees and points required by the lender. This commitment rate applies only to conventional financing on conforming mortgages with loan-to-value rates of 80 percent or less.
In 2022, the 30 year mortgage rate skyrocketed.
As a result, mortgages for homes became significantly more expensive. More expensive loans lead to declining demand for both new and used homes. The following indicators show, how indeed the demand for homes have plummeted.
Existing homes sales plummeted over 2022, falling by about 40% from its highs.
Just like existing homes sales, new home sales have also seen a steep decline in the prior year.
The number of building permits is often considered as a leading economic indicator, as the amount of building permits issued in the current period has a significant impact on the housing market in the near future.
Now that we have seen how the housing market has been behaving in the past year, let us take a look at KBH's financial results.
Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment in 2022, the company's quarterly and full year results do not look terrible. KBH's CEO, Jeffrey Mezger, made the following comments about the past year's performance:
Our top-line growth of more than 20% and operating margin expansion to over 15% drove diluted earnings per share above $9, a greater than 50% increase year over year. As a result, we produced a year-end book value of $43.59 per share, a 27% improvement, [...]
In fiscal Q4, KBH generated more than $1.9 billion in revenues, representing a 16% increase year-over-year. At the same time, the number of homes delivered increased 3% to 3,786, while the average selling price rose 13% to $510,400. The increase in the average selling price led to a gross margin expansion of 150 basis points, increasing to 23.9% from 22.4% YoY.
Homebuilding operating income increased by 30% to $278.2 million YoY, also resulting in an operating margin expansion to 14.4%, compared to 12.8%.
At the same time, in the press release, the challenging macroeconomic environment has also been acknowledged:
High mortgage rates and persistent inflation, together with an uncertain economy, have made homebuyers more cautious since the middle of last year.
So what is behind this performance, if the macroeconomic environment is so poor?
The firm has placed emphasis on delivering its backlog instead of stimulating new sales. As a result, backlog value fell by 25% to $3.69 billion and the ending backlog units decreased by 27% to 7,662. This allowed KBH to grow its revenue and at the same time expand its margins. For 2023, the company is likely to have the same strategy and keep focusing on delivering on their remaining backlog.
Reducing the backlog without generating new sales may be the right approach in the current environment, but one has to understand the level of sustainability and quality of these revenues and profits going forward.
While the firm may be able to navigate through 2023 without significant financial problems, the mid- and long term outlook remains highly uncertain.
We would like to get clarity on several questions, before we would recommend buying KBH's stock:
These are essential questions to be understood, before investing in any homebuilder. At this moment, we cannot answer these questions with reasonable certainty, therefore we do not recommend starting a position right now.
