DNY59

Thesis Summary

The latest CPI data came out, with YoY inflation hitting expectations of 6.5%. The trend of disinflation is taking hold, and investors are getting too excited.

Many market participants are expecting a Fed pivot, which is not what the Fed is signalling.

While I believe inflation could come down in the near term, I believe markets (SPX) may be in for a surprise. I predict inflation could persist over the medium term and even come back up. This would finally shake up the economy enough to weaken demand, create unemployment, deflation and a subsequent Fed pivot.

Inflation Is Coming Down, For Now

We are getting some clear indicators showing that inflation is coming down. Besides the obvious CPI, the ISM Manufacturing index or PMI also shows clear signs of a slowdown.

PMI (Tradingeconomics)

This indicator has usually been a good indicator of future inflation, and also of recession. In the past, a print below 45 has led to a recession most of the time.

We also have the CPI minus shelter, which has already entered negative territory on a month-to-month basis.

CPI less shelter (St. Louis Fed)

As has been clear for a while, the fall in energy prices, and more recently housing, have put a lid on inflation.

My concern here is that both disinflation and the Fed's willingness to cut rates may be overestimated.

The Market Is Not Listening

With less inflation, many market participants expect the Fed to "pivot", meaning a pause on rate hikes and even rate cuts in 2023.

Money markets are pricing a rate peak around 4.9%, followed by nearly half a percentage point of rate cuts by the end of 2023. That's despite multiple officials in recent days delivering a sharply contrasting message: Rates are heading above 5% and will stay there all year.

Source: Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve has been very clear in recent meetings that it does not plan to cut rates unless the economy weakens significantly. There is no indication of that in terms of employment yet.

The Fed's biggest fear is that it could spark inflation too soon, as happened in the 1970s.

CPI 1970s (St. Louis Fed)

As we can see in the chart above, inflation looked to have peaked in 1975, but after coming down to 5% retreated back up to almost 15% by 1980. This is a mistake the Fed wants to avoid at all costs, but the market isn't seeing it.

Fed funds rate and bond yields (TradingView)

While the Fed is looking at keeping rates around 5%-5.5% in 2023, most forecasts expect rate cuts by the end of the year, and this is clear if we look at how bonds have been rallying in recent months.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The way I see it, there are a few options on the table right now.

What the market seems to be expecting right now is that the economy will enter a mild recession in 2023. This will bring about disinflation and the Fed will with perfect timing to avoid deflation and inflation. This scenario seems very unlikely in my mind, but it somehow seems to be priced into the market.

More likely, if the economy does enter a full-blown recession, the Fed will be forced to pivot too soon, which, like in the 1970s, will cause even worse inflation in the future and perhaps an even worse recession.

Alternatively, the economy could ward off a recession for now, which would probably mean inflation would persist a bit longer. This would mean the Fed does not pivot and would be bearish for the markets since a pivot is already priced in.

I believe this scenario could be more likely. The economy seems fine for now. Employment is at historic lows, and households are flush with cash. But this means that the market won't get its liquidity, and it also means that inflation will be more persistent, which, in the long term, will deteriorate balance sheets and cause a recession.

Ultimately, I would like to see something like this take place.

SPX forecast (Author's work)

The market is ignoring the Fed, and once it realizes a pivot isn't imminent, it will sell off. Following this, we might get some relief, but at some point, we will have to deal with a recession, too, the severity of which is not yet fully known.

Final Thoughts

While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, the Federal Reserve is between a rock and a hard place. If it loosens, it will likely spark another bout of inflation like in the 1970s. If it doesn't, which is what I now believe, it will disappoint markets and set us up for a worse recession in the future. One way or another, the excesses of the past must be corrected.