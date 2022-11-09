Sienna Senior Living: A Value Stock To Buy For 8% Yield

Summary

  • Sienna Senior Living stock has fallen about 21% in the last 12 months.
  • Operating challenges include higher inflation and interest rates.
  • Sienna stock yields just under 8.0%.
  • Revenues are partially supported by government subsidies. The payout ratio is high but the company has ample liquidity.
  • Sienna is a potential turnaround investment for total returns. Over the next 12 months, it could deliver returns of about 31%. A growing aging population should also benefit the business longer term.
Healthcare worker assisting senior man in shaving

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) (TSX:SIA:CA) has a decently long history of operation. It has operated for about half a century.

It owns and operates seniors' living residences in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Its portfolio

Sienna portfolio

Ontario long-term care funding for Sienna Senior Living

Chart
Sienna Senior Living Mortgage Debt Portfolio Q3 2022

Sienna Senior Living mortgage interest rate and debt to maturity Q3 2022

Sienna Senior Living stock analyst consensus

