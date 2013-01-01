Target: Overvalued And Underdelivering

Jan. 13, 2023 8:01 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)7 Comments
Value Prof profile picture
Value Prof
515 Followers

Summary

  • Target had a terrible 2022, with sales growth stalling after a terrific performance during the pandemic.
  • Its boom-and-bust retail cycle has been compressed into a few years, with margins rapidly falling in the face of an inventory glut, inflation, and rate hikes.
  • A return to low dividend growth is likely based on Target's historically high payout ratio combined with negative free cash flow.
  • Although shares appear undervalued on some metrics, I view shares as expensive relative to Target's slow growth outlook.

Target"s Stock Drops On Poor Earnings

Joe Raedle

As its investors are well aware, Target (NYSE:TGT) had a miserable 2022, delivering its second-largest single-day drop ever of over 20% and falling twice as much as the S&P 500 by year's end:

Chart
Data by YCharts

Whereas Walmart (

TGT Revenue History

TGT Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

TGT Q3 2022 Results

Target

TGT Historical Margins

TGT Historical Margins (macrotrends.com)

TGT Historical Yield

TGT Historical Yield (macrotrends.com)

TGT Payout History

dividendinvestor.com

TGT EPS & Payout History 2013-Present

TGT EPS History 2013-Present (Seeking Alpha)

TGT Dividend Strength

TGT Dividend Strength (Seeking Alpha)

TGT Valuation

TGT Valuation (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Value Prof profile picture
Value Prof
515 Followers
I'm Value Prof, a market researcher and former investment advisor primarily focusing on utility and consumer stocks, dividend growth strategies, and occasional swing trades. I like to highlight high-quality, undercovered companies that offer a mix of steady growth and rising income. Drawing on my professional background in finance, technology, and entertainment, I aim to help you navigate the stock market and become a smarter, happier investor by offering well-researched, independent, and often contrarian takes on the news, politics, and the macro environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.