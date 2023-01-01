Dollar Index Gives Back Half Of 21-Month Gains In 3 1/2 Months

Jan. 13, 2023 7:50 AM ETFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.38K Followers

Summary

  • The decline in US rates has removed a key support for the US dollar, which has fallen against all the G10 currencies this week.
  • The yen has led the move against the dollar, rising 2.8% this week amid heightened speculation that the BoJ could abandon its yield curve control entirely as early as next week.
  • The euro made a marginal new high today, a little closer to $1.0870, but is consolidating yesterday's gains with a slightly heavier bias.
  • Foreign investors have poured back into Chinese equities, buying around $2 billion today. China's CSI 300 gained 2.3% this week, and the index of mainland companies that trade in Hong Kong rose 3.5% this week.
  • The UK reported its economy grew 0.1% in November in the face of expectations for a 0.2% contraction. Germany reported that its economy grew by 1.9% last year, slightly better than economists projected in Bloomberg's survey.

Closeup view of stack of one hundred dollars banknotes on dark green background. Cash money. Financial growth and business concept

Iryna Mylinska

Overview

The continued easing of US price pressures has strengthened the market's conviction that the Federal Reserve will further slow the pace of rate hikes and that the terminal rate will be near 5.0%. The decline in US

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.38K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.