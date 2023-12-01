High Yield Stock Watchlist - January 2023

Jan. 13, 2023 8:46 AM ETAMGN, AVGO, CSCO, CVX, INTC, MDT, MMM, MS, PFE, PM, PNC, PXD, UPS, USB, VYM, XOM
Seeking Fair Value profile picture
Seeking Fair Value
607 Followers

Summary

  • There are 15 stocks on my high yield watchlist for January 2023.
  • The majority of the stocks on my watchlist are undervalued based on dividend yield theory.
  • An equally weighted portfolio of these stocks would have outpaced the Vanguard High Yield Dividend ETF in the month of December as well as for the entire year.

Financial Trading Concept with Green UP Arrow and a Stock Market Chart as a Background

asbe

High Yield Stock Watchlist Criteria

Author's Note: There were some changes made to my watchlist criteria after struggling to obtain at least comparable returns to the Vanguard High Yield Dividend ETF (VYM) under my previous filters. Please

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Seeking Fair Value profile picture
Seeking Fair Value
607 Followers
I research dividend growth stocks on a consistent basis and want to initiate or expand my position in them at opportune times.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.