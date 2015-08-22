Readers Reveal 30 Ideal December Dividend Dogs

Summary

  • Prior to December 30, 2022, readers mentioned 40 equities in their recent comments. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. (Thus, these are ReFa/Ro.).
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated top-net-gain Re/Fa/Ro: OILK, VZ, EARN, WBA, HIMX, FSK, USOI, TRIN, GNK, and ORC, averaged 34.13% net gains from data collected 1/9/23.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured top-price-upside reader faves and rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: WBA, FSK, MDT, TRN, ABM, CS, GNK, IMO, ORC, and SSSS boasting a 35.74% average target price upside estimate.
  • By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: ECC; OXLC; EDI; ORC; SMHB; HIMX; OILK; GNK; TRIN; USOI. They averaged 19.96% annual yield. (Three stocks made all three lists this month: ORC; GNK; TRIN).
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 45.22% less net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big (higher-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs extended their lead over this pack in December.
Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues may

ReFaRo (1A) 30 Ideal Dogs 1/9/23

ReFaRo (1B) Gainers To 1/9/24

ReReFaRo (2) Dog 12/6/22 Open source dog art DDC5 from dividenddogcatcher.com

ReFaRo (3A) 40 DEC Target Gains 1/9/23-24

ReFaRo (3B) 40 DEC by Yield 1/9/23-24

ReFaRo (4) Upsides 1/9/23-24

ReFaRo (5) 10List 1/9/23-24

ReFaRo (6) 10Gains 1/9/23-24

ReFaRo (7) 10 By Price 1/9/23-24

ReFaRo (8) 40 By Ticker & Members 1/9/23-24

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

