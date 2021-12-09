Meta: Rises From The Ashes

Jan. 13, 2023 11:11 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)AAPL, SONY
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Marketplace

Summary

  • Meta undergoes tight regulatory headwinds, but eventually, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.
  • Meta's 'Within' acquisition is a strategic move to dominate the metaverse VR space, but the antitrust case has a relatively low probability of success.
  • The $725 million settlement for the Cambridge Analytica scandal equates to less than $3/person, much lower than the plaintiff's $1000/person under the plaintiffs' lead claim.
  • Other tech conglomerates invest in the metaverse, and broad acceptance will be a paradigm shift.
  • META is a strong buy amidst an improving market outlook.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Yiazou Capital Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before The House Financial Services Committee

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Introduction

In the past ten years, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has been under fire for a wide range of issues; the spread of false information, its negative consequences on American democracy, and the use of its platform

Chart
Data by YCharts

META, facebook, instagram, whatsapp, meta platforms, metaverse platforms, virtual reality platforms, VR platforms, augmented reality platforms, AR platforms, virtual worlds platforms, immersive technology platforms, 3D platforms, digital twin platforms, hologram platforms, AI platforms, blockchain platforms, decentralized platforms, gaming platforms, social media platforms, virtual event platforms, digital real estate platforms, smart city platforms, digital avatar platforms, online community platforms, metaverse development platforms.

biz.crast.net

META, facebook, instagram, whatsapp, meta platforms, metaverse platforms, virtual reality platforms, VR platforms, augmented reality platforms, AR platforms, virtual worlds platforms, immersive technology platforms, 3D platforms, digital twin platforms, hologram platforms, AI platforms, blockchain platforms, decentralized platforms, gaming platforms, social media platforms, virtual event platforms, digital real estate platforms, smart city platforms, digital avatar platforms, online community platforms, metaverse development platforms.

www.meta.com/quest/fitness

Chart
Data by YCharts

META, facebook, instagram, whatsapp, meta platforms, metaverse platforms, virtual reality platforms, VR platforms, augmented reality platforms, AR platforms, virtual worlds platforms, immersive technology platforms, 3D platforms, digital twin platforms, hologram platforms, AI platforms, blockchain platforms, decentralized platforms, gaming platforms, social media platforms, virtual event platforms, digital real estate platforms, smart city platforms, digital avatar platforms, online community platforms, metaverse development platforms.

Market Size (www.invesco.com)

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
2.4K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.