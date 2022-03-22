Annabelle Chih

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has been largely resilient over the past year, despite demand curbs confirmed by disappointing earnings results across all types of chipmakers spanning networking, consumer electronics memory, and even high-performance computing (“HPC”). But TSMC’s latest report of its “first quarterly miss in two years” and guidance for a potential sales decline in the current quarter – also a first in two years – puts the final nail in the coffin, underscoring that the semiconductor sector’s cyclical slump is yet to bottom. The results also provide further affirmation that no corner of the market is immune to the looming macro slowdown.

The company is currently signalling moderation in the first half of the year, with a potential “recovery in demand for server chips” in the second half to end the full year with “slight growth” on a net basis. This marks a stark pivot from just a few months ago when the company reaffirmed observations on resilient demand. Yet, investors have awarded the stock for its performance still, nonetheless, thanks to TSMC’s “technology and scale advantages”, which was corroborated by its industry-leading gross margins of more than 62% to lead an earnings beat.

TSMC is currently one of few foundries that has started mass production on the 3nm process (further discussion below), catching up swiftly to key rival Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF/OTCPK:SSNNF) which “kicked off mass production of 3nm chips” in June. The next-generation technology will be critical to satisfying demand from HPC customers for higher performance and more energy efficient solutions required to support key growth trends in the coming years, spanning autonomous mobility to AI. Auto is another corner where demand is expected to remain resilient and partially cushion the impact of acute weakness in consumer electronics currently experienced by TSMC and the broader semiconductor sector. Although the looming economic downturn is expected to weigh on auto sales over the coming year, the increasing adoption of connected passenger vehicles is “requiring more [chips] per unit” than ever, which is expected to offset some of the macro-driven weakness in overall chip demand. And despite growing uncertainty in IT budgets ahead of a possible recession, the “broadening adoption of AI” expected to reinforce HPC demand. With the segment currently being TSMC’s largest revenue contributor, continued HPC resilience is expected to be another partially compensating factor against the cyclical slump in the broader semiconductor sector.

But a note of caution remains on the company’s near-term profitability. While boasting record-setting gross margins of more than 62% in the previous quarter, hefty capex spend anticipated for the current year – ranging from $32 billion to $36 billion – is expected to keep depreciation costs and ensuing R&D expenses elevated, which will weigh on TSMC’s bottom line in the near-term. The company faces an increased urgency for significant investments into diversifying its geographic footprint within the immediate term to address intensifying geopolitical risks, in which TSMC’s Taiwan-centric operations are in the heart of. The company is essentially cornered, as the expansion requirements are not taking place at an opportune time, with a near-term cooldown in demand likely to weigh further on its fundamentals and tightening financial conditions put continued pressure on its valuations.

Although much of the anticipated weakness and spending burden is expected to be offset by TSMC’s industry-leading scalability, they remain a setback under the current macro climate plagued by high borrowing costs. And margin compression – which is likely inevitable in our opinion – will only worsen the cost-return spread, and expose TSMC shares to greater vulnerability to still fragile market sentiment. While being the world’s largest contracted chip manufacturer, with industry-leading technologies and scalability, provides robust insulation for TSMC against abrupt disruption and displacement over the longer-term, it remains prone to looming macro uncertainties that could make volatility a near-term theme for the stock.

Technology Advantage

TSMC is not only the world’s largest contracted foundry, but also boasts the most advanced process technology. The company is currently one of the first among its kind to start mass production on 3 nanometer (“nm”) chips. As discussed in a previous coverage, smaller nm processors are more powerful because it means the space between the high volume of transistors within a single chip is greatly reduced. This accordingly lowers the “distance travelled by electrons to perform work” and reduces the required energy consumption while enabling faster computing.

To put it into perspective, customers like AMD (AMD), which currently has its most updated Genoa EPYC server processors manufactured on TSMC’s 5nm process boasts 25% more performance-per-watt and 35% better performance overall compared to its 3rd Gen predecessor. This is consistent with TSMC’s official guidance on the new processing node:

TSMC said its 3nm processes offer better performance than its 5nm chips, while requiring about 35% less power. The 3nm technology will help create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years. Source: Bloomberg

And Nvidia’s recently introduced H100 data center GPU manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process boasts “9x higher AI training on mixture-of-experts models (395 billion parameters)” and 6x higher performance in training transformer models like OpenAI’s “GPT-3” and Google’s “BERT” (GOOG / GOOGL) over the previous generation. In addition to HPC, TSMC’s 7nm and 5nm processes have been critical to enabling high performance PC processors like AMD’s newest Ryzen 7000 Series for premium desktop application, which boasts “up to 15% faster gaming performance in select titles, and up to 27% better performance-per-watt” over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the rival offering to AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series – Intel’s (INTC) Raptor Lake – is still being made on the less efficient 10nm process, with more advanced 7nm chips delayed until at least later this year, underscoring the technological lead TSMC has over competing foundries.

The U.S. currently accounts for more than 60% of TSMC’s capacity and sales, with Apple (AAPL) alone accounting for more than a quarter, underscoring the critical need for the foundry to stay technologically competitive to satisfy demands for its customers within the fast-evolving digital economy. The 3nm process, which TSMC began mass producing in December, will be critical to furthering HPC capabilities over the longer-term. AMD is already planning its 5th Gen EPYC server processors, codenamed “Turin”, which will likely be manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm and 3nm processes to unlock new performance capabilities. And Apple, which TSMC is an exclusive contracted chip manufacturer for, is expected to be the “primary customer of the new [3nm] process”. Specifically, it is currently speculated that the upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon which Apple will integrate into its updated line-up of devices like the MacBook Pros will be manufactured by TSMC on the 3nm process. This continues to corroborate TSMC management’s observations of robust demand for its nascent 3nm process:

“The semiconductor industry will grow rapidly over the next decade, and Taiwan will surely play an even more critical role in the global economy,” [TSMC Chairman Mark Liu] said. Demand for the 3nm chips is “very strong.” Source: Bloomberg

Expansion into the 2nm process is already well underway, with plans to build chips on the next-generation technology “in the Taiwanese cities of Hsinchu and Taichung” by mid-decade. The development will need to be executed swiftly and in a timely manner to ensure competitiveness against key rival Samsung, which is slated to begin mass production of its “second-generation 2nm chips in 2024 and then 2nm parts in 2025”, which will later “set the stage for the 1.4nm products two years later”. Commanding more than half of the global foundry market share, and more than 90% of “of the manufacturing capacity for the world’s leading-edge chips”, TSMC’s key priority remains on staying technologically competent to reinforce its share gains needed to bolster the sustainability of its longer-term valuation prospects. And based on its recent developments in the technology aspect, TSMC continues to deliver favourably, giving it a strong foothold in the fast-changing industry by “making the product everyone desperately needs”.

Scale Advantage

In addition to relying on technological advances to maintain a “long-term domination of the contract-chipmaking market”, they will also be critical to ensuring the sustainability of TSMC’s industry-leading gross margins in the business. As discussed earlier, TSMC currently boasts gross margins of more than 60% - or 62.2% to be exact, up from 52.7% in the prior year – which was a critical driver of its earnings beat despite underperforming sales estimates. The prowess also contrasts rival Samsung’s latest profit decline of almost 70%, marking its worst year in more than a decade due to the adverse impact of weaker “demand for memory chips, smartphones and displays” amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

Specifically, TSMC’s technological advantage will complement its scale advantage to preserve margins despite looming macro challenges and other company-specific undertakings, such as capacity diversification and global expansion, that will weigh on its bottom line in the near-term. The company’s first $12 billion investment in an Arizona plant located in Phoenix is already under construction, with previous plans for annual production capacity of 20,000 wafers on the 5nm process now changed to the more advanced 4nm process due to customer demand, coming online by 2024. It has also recently announced a $40 billion investment into a second location in the region, which will start producing chips on the 3nm process by 2026. While related investments and ensuing production ramp-up costs will challenge TSMC’s near-term profitability, longer-term demand and subsequent scale on the new capacity and processes are expected to bolster its industry-leading gross margins in the “53% to 60% range, far above peers”.

TSMC’s technology leadership gives it an advantage in pricing even as the broader industry languishes…The company warned, however, that rising prices and its plans to ramp up production overseas could squeeze the metric. Source: Bloomberg The company posted a record $36 billion in capital expenditure in 2022, which will drive up depreciation costs by 30% in 2023. And even though it’s toning down spending to a range of $32 billion to $36 billion for the coming 12 months, the rising cost of research and development will add another $1 billion in expenses for the year. Source: Bloomberg

As discussed in the earlier section, resilient HPC and auto demand will likely help TSMC partially offset some of its exposure to “smartphone and PC chip demand weakness”, which will continue to be the semiconductor’s sector dominant headwind through the year. Paired with TSMC’s pricing power still – the company has expanded its “average price per wafer of silicon by 5.8%” – the company is expected to maintain gross margins in the 50% range at least, inclusive of looming cost pressures due to macro- and company-specific developments. The world’s largest contracted chipmaker is expected to “become the first of the world’s top five chip foundries to resume sales growth likely in late 2023”, with HPC demand expected to be “the largest contributor to TSMC’s revenue”.

The Bottom Line

TSMC has been at the center of semiconductor turmoil this year due to the double-whammy of tightening financial conditions on its near-term valuation outlook and the looming economic downturn exposing demand risks to its fundamentals. The company’s heightened exposure to fraying U.S.-China relations over the past year has also weighed on the stock’s risk profile, as well as the underlying business’ actual earnings given additional cost requirements to “meet customers’ supply chain diversification requests” and partially lost sales to the Chinese market under the U.S.’ newly imposed ban on advanced semiconductor technologies to China.

But all headwinds considered, TSMC’s performance has remained relatively resilient compared to the broader semiconductor sector and its foundry peers – both from a valuation and fundamental aspect. And that is not at all surprising, given TSMC’s core competitive advantages discussed in the foregoing analysis, which have remained robust against recent industry headwinds. As mentioned in the earlier section, TSMC’s sales and profits have remained largely resilient, despite expectations to slight exposure to demand weakness in the first half of the year with anticipated recovery in the second half, compared to a stark pullback in sales across its contracted chipmaking peers and fabless chipmakers in the industry. Meanwhile, the shares have pared last-12-month losses to about 30% in recent weeks, while peers in the business with similar growth profiles continue to see declines in the 40%+ range.

But considering early signs of demand weakness now flowing upstream to TSMC’s foundry operations, with increased likelihood of stiffening headwinds in the first half of 2023, and the potential for a slight recovery to emerge in the second half still largely up in the air, execution will be a key focus area in the near-term. Given tepid growth expectations on a net basis this year – which already outperforms lackluster guidance recently reported by peers – the stock will likely experience increased vulnerability to an anticipated continuation of market volatility in the near-term as investor sentiment and confidence in risky assets remains fragile in response to mounting macroeconomic uncertainties spanning inflation, rate hikes, geopolitical tension, and recession.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.