Zscaler: Buying Opportunity Still In The Making

Jan. 13, 2023 12:10 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Güner Soysal profile picture
Güner Soysal
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • ZS was a tremendous investment delivering a whopping return of 2,000% after its IPO and was still able to provide revenue growth beyond 50% in the most recent quarter.
  • ZS is well positioned in the attractive field of cybersecurity which is expected to become increasingly relevant in the future.
  • While the valuation seems to be tempting after the slump in the stock price, the technical analysis points to further share price declines.
  • Nevertheless, ZS could be one of the growth stocks delivering once again tremendous returns as soon as the tide turns, and under the condition that the company is able to keep its growth rates and margins in an increasingly challenging market environment.

Zscaler headquarters campus in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

1. Introduction

The current shakeout on the stock market has particularly affected growth stocks - One of them is the cybersecurity company Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), which temporarily delivered insane returns of around 2,000% for its investors after its

ZS price % change since IPO vs major indices

ZS price % change since IPO vs major indices (YCharts)

Price % off high - ZS vs indices

Price % off high - ZS vs indices (YCharts)

ZS EV/S ratios and quarterly revenues

ZS EV/S ratios and quarterly revenues (YCharts)

EV/S ratio - ZS vs peer group

EV/S ratio - ZS vs peer group (YCharts)

ZS FCF and gross profit

ZS FCF and gross profit (YCharts)

Rule of 40 - ZS quarterly revenue growth rates and EBIDTA margin

Rule of 40 - ZS quarterly revenue growth rates and EBIDTA margin (YCharts)

ZS chart - still caught in a downtrend

ZS chart - still caught in a downtrend (TradingView)

This article was written by

Güner Soysal profile picture
Güner Soysal
2.8K Followers
Real Financial Dynamics - Investing In Growth In Every Market Phase. Banker, Investor, Investment Advisor, Wealth Manager, Finance Blogger from Germany. Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Güner Soysal

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.