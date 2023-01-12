Sell U.S. Energy Buy Crescent Energy

Jan. 13, 2023 12:36 PM ETU.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)CRGY7 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • U.S. Energy recently exchanged stock to outsiders who now control 80% of the voting shares after the sale.
  • This transition has been underway since before 2019 when the new board was appointed.
  • The major transformative acquisition allows an acquisition strategy to grow.
  • Management is unlikely to drill for oil at the current time.
  • Crescent Energy provides a far more reputable and experienced team to guide the company than is the case with U.S. Energy.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

(Note: This was in the newsletter on January 12, 2023.)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) has new management that came into run the company back officially in 2019 when the board of directors elected them. The start

U.S. Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

U.S. Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website January 12, 2023)

U.S. Energy Area Of Operations

U.S. Energy Area Of Operations (U.S. Energy Company Website)

U. S. Energy Third Quarter Results Summary 2022

U. S. Energy Third Quarter Results Summary 2022 (U. S. Energy Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Crescent Energy Consolidator Strategy

Crescent Energy Consolidator Strategy (Crescent Energy Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Crescent Energy Business Model Highlights

Crescent Energy Business Model Highlights (Crescent Energy Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I analyze oil and gas companies like U.S. Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.48K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.