Hedging With Single Inverse ETFs Part II: An Example Of Tactical Strategy For Downside Protection

Jan. 13, 2023 12:49 PM ET
Ari Abokou profile picture
Ari Abokou
Summary

  • Hedging with Single Inverse ETFs appears feasible over medium investment horizons besides daily or very short term horizons.
  • A tactical exposure to Single Inverse ETFs with entries and exits erodes lesser value than Buy & Hold.
  • Single Inverse ETF provide better protection than bonds in some bear markets environment such as 2022.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

In the first part of this article (Hedging with Single Inverse ETFs: Opportunities vs Risks), we noted that investing in inverse ETFs can be riskier relative to their non-inverse counterparts. Indeed, it has been well documented that

chart

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

chart

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

table

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

chart

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

chart

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

chart

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

table

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, calculations by author.

This article was written by




I have been in the financial services industry for 15 years, currently working as an Investment Manager in Toronto. Previous positions included Portfolio analysis and Product development at multinational corporations.  I am particularly interested in empirical and quantitative finance  by using a variety software/datascience tools to translate theory to practical and executable trading strategies. I created and continue to develop innovative trading models with a focus on low cost strategies by applying factor models on indices  or by using ETFs to create global macro portfolios. I hold an MBA from Laval University in Quebec and an Msc in applied economics (Finance option) from Louvain School of Management, Belgium.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I personally have no position in the securities indicated in this article, although my employer might hold some positions in their funds. This article is totally dissociated from my current profession and employer. The opinions are personal and for educational purposes only. Under any case this should not be considered as investment advice. Consult your financial advisor for any investment advice.

