After A Successful 'Accumulate' Call We Move To Hold On TSMC

Cestrian Capital Research
Cestrian Capital Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • TSMC reported its Q4 of FY12/22 yesterday before the New York market open.
  • Fundamentals had a decidedly top-of-cycle feel to them - peak gross margins but cashflow getting hit by big capex - and the Q1 revenue guide is down.
  • With the reversal in market sentiment and the Buffett buy in the back pocket, the stock moved up anyway.
  • This was a righteous 'Accumulate' call by us - we now move to Hold in the belief that late money may now bid the stock up further.
3d rendering robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing

PhonlamaiPhoto

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of

Cestrian TSMC Article

Cestrian TSMC Article (Seeking Alpha)

TSMC Fundamentals

TSMC Fundamentals (Company regulatory filings, YCharts.com)

TSMC Valuation

TSMC Valuation (Company regulatory filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

TSMC Valuation History

TSMC Valuation History (YCharts.com)

TSMC Chart

TSMC Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research
Cestrian Capital Research
14.52K Followers
Pro-grade stock research with market direction context & actionable alerts
Pro-grade growth and value stock research, presented so that anyone can understand and use it. Get our work for FREE at https://cestriancapitalresearch.com/ - and learn more about our premium service, Growth Investor Pro, here.


Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in TSM stock, TSM Jan 2025 $80 calls and TSM Jan 2025 $80 puts. Weight of capital is substantially long.

