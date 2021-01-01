Credit Suisse: We Are Still Neutral

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • In Q4, we expect an outflow in assets under management and a CHF 1.6 billion loss.
  • The bank's Return On Tangible Equity future projections are not justifying a potential upside.
  • Credit Suisse is a purchase for the bravest. But here at the Lab, this is a no-go. A neutral rating is then confirmed.
Credit Suisse shares Drop Following Concern Over Financial Health

Dan Kitwood

Last year, we really analyzed Credit Suisse's developments (NYSE:CS), and in the Seeking Alpha community, we were the first ones to be skeptical about what was going on in the Swiss bank. Our initiation of coverage was a publication called

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.25K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.