Gladstone Commercial Crosses The Rubicon With Rare Dividend Cut

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.7K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Commercial has cut its monthly dividend payout for the first time since it went public close to the turn of the new millennium.
  • The preferreds now offer a yield on par with the commons and trade at a 10% discount to par.
  • The comparatively highly leveraged balance sheet is protected from further interest rate hikes.

Citrix sign on its office building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) welcomed its shareholders into the new year with a dividend cut. The REIT recently declared a monthly per share cash dividend payout of $0.10, a 20.3% decrease from the prior

Chart
Data by YCharts

Gladstone Commercial 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

QuantumOnline

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.7K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.