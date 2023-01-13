JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Dimon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Barnum - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Steve Chubak - Wolfe Research

Matthew O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Lim - Société Générale

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] We will now go live to the presentation. Please standby. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase’s Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. The presentation is available on our website and please refer to the disclaimer on the back.

Starting on Page 1, the firm reported net income of $11 billion, EPS of $3.57, on revenue of $35.6 billion and delivered an ROTCE of 20%. This quarter, we had two significant items in corporate, a $914 million gain on the sale of Visa B shares, offset by $874 million of net investment securities loss.

Touching on a few highlights. Combined credit and debit spend is up 9% year-on-year, with growth in both discretionary and non-discretionary spending. We ended the year ranked at #1 for global IB fees with a wallet share of 8% and credit continues to normalize, but actual performance remains strong across the company.

On Page 2, we have more on our fourth quarter results. Revenue of $35.6 billion was

