Hoping For A Roaring Bull Run? Think Again!

Jan. 13, 2023 1:04 PM ETAMGN, BBBY, BMY, BMYMP, BTAFF, BTI, FCF, GME, HD, HLI, IMBBF, IMBBY, JNJ, LEG, LOW, MRK, PFE, PM3 Comments
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • Relying on the high-flyers of tomorrow is a strategy that is rarely successful, emotionally taxing, and not scalable.
  • In this article, I will explain, at the example of five companies, the advantages of a dividend growth strategy.
  • I will highlight why the strategy outperforms in a sideways or even bear market.
  • The mindset required takes time to adopt, but it helps to stay the course, even in turbulent times.
  • The companies I discuss are: British American Tobacco, Lowe's, Leggett & Platt, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Houlihan Lokey.

A woman standing on a rocky point overlooking Peyto Lake.

Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Who wouldn't want to be a multi-millionaire? In 2020 and 2021, returns of 100% or 1,000% were indeed seemed easily achievable - by copying the success of those referred to as the "golden hands" shared so generously in social media. With altcoins, crypto

Bristol Myers Squibb [BMY] stock

Figure 1: FAST Graphs plot of Bristol Myers Squibb [BMY] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com

Lowe’s [LOW] Stock

Figure 2: FAST Graphs plot of Lowe’s Company [LOW] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com

British American Tobacco ADRs [BTI]

Figure 3: FAST Graphs plot of British American Tobacco ADRs [BTI] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com

Leggett & Platt [LEG] stock

Figure 4: FAST Graphs plot of Leggett & Platt [LEG] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com

Houlihan Lokey [HLI] stock

Figure 5: FAST Graphs plot of Houlihan Lokey [HLI] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Long-term share price growth rate assumptions - BMY, LOW, BTI, LEG and HLI

Table 1: Long-term share price growth rate assumptions - BMY, LOW, BTI, LEG and HLI (own work)

Long-term dividend growth rate assumptions - BMY, LOW, BTI, LEG and HLI

Table 2: Long-term dividend growth rate assumptions - BMY, LOW, BTI, LEG and HLI (own work)

Yield on cost projections for BMY, LOW, BTI, LEG and HLI

Figure 6: Yield on cost projections for BMY, LOW, BTI, LEG and HLI (own work)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.06K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, BMY, BTAFF, HD, HLI, IMBBF, JNJ, LEG, MRK, PFE, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content is for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment advice. It is not my intention to give financial advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.