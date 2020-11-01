Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Likely Will Cut Their Dividends

Jan. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETBRMK, CBL, EGP, FPI, GNL, GOOD, ILPT, PRET, RTL, SKT, SLG, SPG, TJX, UMH, VNQ1 Comment
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Marketplace

Summary

  • A few real estate investment trusts cut their dividends recently.
  • I think that we will see a few more dividend cuts in 2023.
  • I highlight 3 REITs that will likely cut their dividends and present some red flags to watch out for.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Red danger alarm bell or emergency notifications alert on rescue warning background with security urgency concept. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm

There have been quite a few real estate investment trust ("REIT") dividend cuts lately.

Just to give you a few examples:

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) halved its dividend in November 2022.

Then SL Green Realty Corp. (

Chart
Data by YCharts

REIT cash flows reach new all time highs

NAREIT

REIT debt to total assets

NAREIT

US equity REITs weighted average term to maturity

NAREIT

Our Biggest Sale of the Year is Here!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of real estate investors at the Lowest-Rate-Ever-Offered.

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 500 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (Limited to only 50 spots!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
56.68K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGP; FPI; SPG; UMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.