Nuvei Acquires Paya: Qualitatively And Quantitatively Accretive

Jan. 13, 2023 2:11 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CAPAYA
Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
80 Followers

Summary

  • Nuvei acquired integrated services and B2B payment provider, Paya Holdings, for $1.3B dollars.
  • Nuvei's intrinsic value increased by 30%, from $33 a share to $43 a share as a result of this acquisition, since my last valuation.
  • Nuvei improved its risk/reward profile by reducing revenue concentration in the cyclical global-commerce space.
  • Nuvei bought Paya for a fair price with an unalarming amount of debt and critically no dilution.

Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

Prior Analysis

I covered Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) stock in early January, rating it a "Buy" because the price then, around $25/share, was considerably lower than what I considered to be the intrinsic value: roughly $33/share. I based this evaluation on strong leadership from founder, CEO and 20% share owner

Data

New Verticals and Customers (Nuvei Acquisition Presentation)

Data

Balance Sheet Items (Author's Calculation)

Data

I don't disagree with too many of the adjustments so I'm using Adjusted EBITDA - Capex as free cash flow. (Nuvei Acquisition Presentation)

Data

Last 12 months pro forma financials (Author's Calculation and Nuvei's Acquisition Presentation)

Data

DCF Assumptions (Author's Calculations)

Value

Intrinsic Value Result (Author's DCF Analysis)

This article was written by

Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
80 Followers
I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, and "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps. I also appreciate Terry Smith of Fundsmith and Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVEI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.