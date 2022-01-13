The Wendy's Company (WEN) Q4 2022 Preliminary Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 13, 2023 1:56 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.21K Followers

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Q4 2022 Preliminary Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelsey Freed - Director of Investor Relations

Todd Penegor - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gunther Plosch - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co.

Dennis Geiger - UBS Securities

Christopher Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Chris O'Cull - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Securities

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Alexander Slagle - Jefferies LLC

Joshua Long - Stephens Inc.

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Jared Garber - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Wendy's Company Preliminary Earnings Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Kelsey Freed, Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Kelsey Freed

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Today's conference call and webcast includes a PowerPoint presentation, which is available on our Investor Relations website, irwendys.com.

Before we begin, please take note of the safe harbor statement that appears at the end of our earnings release. This disclosure reminds investors that certain information we may discuss today is forward-looking. Various factors could affect our results and cause those results to differ materially from the projections set forth in our forward-looking statements.

Also, some of today's comments will reference non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should refer to a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.