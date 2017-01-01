Accenture: Widening Moat Makes It A Promising Buy

Jan. 13, 2023 3:03 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)
Marcos Rodriguez profile picture
Marcos Rodriguez
2 Followers

Summary

  • As technology and technological services become increasingly complex, ACN's wallet share, market, and margins stand to improve.
  • ACN technology niche and expertise lead to growth potential that outclasses its main competitors.
  • Its risk is low for a technology-related company due to a sticky clientele and high barriers to entry; steep declines are unlikely even if growth prospects are not fully realized.
  • ACN offers a sizable, sustainable dividend with room for growth and has a history of buybacks, which present it as an excellent long-term hold.

Accenture office in Bangalore, India

VasukiRao

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marcos Rodriguez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Graph shows IBM's limited revenue growth compared to Accenture's promising rise.

The Author

This article was written by

Marcos Rodriguez profile picture
Marcos Rodriguez
2 Followers
University of Chicago undergraduate pursuing an investment career, providing fundamental-analysis-based insight into capital markets. Applying refined research skills to investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ACN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.