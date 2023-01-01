This story was originally written for subscribers of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service, on Jan. 10, 2023. The technical chart was updated as of Jan. 13.
Meta (NASDAQ:META), formerly known as Facebook, has rallied by more than 50% since mid-November. Still, that rally may end as a trader bets on the stock declining and analysts cut the companies' earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and next year.
The company is expected to report fourth quarter results on Feb. 1, which isn't likely to be a stellar report. Analysts estimate that fourth quarter revenue fell by 6.2% year-over-year to $31.57 billion, while earnings plunged 20.3% to $2.92 per share. Analysts have been slashing their earnings estimates for the fourth quarter over the last several months and are at their lows.
The stock looks cheap, trading at just 12.4 times 2023 earnings estimates, historically very cheap for Meta. Historically, the stock has averaged a PE ratio of about 22.8, so by those standards, the stock is cheap. However, this company is forecast to see earnings fall for the second consecutive year. Analysts currently estimate that earnings will fall 3% in 2023 to $10.40 per share, while revenue is estimated to rise by 4.9% to $121.64 billion. Gross margins are expected to shrink by 2.9% to 77.8% while operating profits drop by almost 9.6% to $28.3 billion.
As long as the company's growth outlook remains under pressure, the PE ratio is likely to stay depressed, giving the impression the shares are cheap, but in reality, they aren't as cheap as they appear.
The weak sales and earnings outlook is causing someone to make a big wager that Meta's rally is over, and the shares are likely to move lower following quarterly results. The open interest for February 24 $127 puts and the $134 calls rose by around 13,000 contracts each on January 10.
The data shows the $127 puts were bought on the ASK for $8.48 per contract, while the $134 calls were sold on the BID for $9.80 per contract. The trader is betting that Meta's shares do not rise above $134 and fall below $127 by the middle of February.
From a technical standpoint, the rally could be over, and shares may be due to fall. The stock has now filled the gap of $130 that was created following the company's third-quarter results. Additionally, the shares are trading just a little bit below a strong level of resistance around $137.50. The shares are also over-bought, with the relative strength index rising above 70.
Should the share rise above resistance at $137.50, it could result in a further rally to around $160.
If Meta can shock investors and deliver better-than-expected fourth quarter results and better-than-expected full-year guidance, then the stock can break out and continue to rise. But based on what analysts and an options trader think, a move higher doesn't seem likely.
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
