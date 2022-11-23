The Hong Kong Dollar Peg And Economy Are Stuck In A Rut - Something Must Give

Jan. 13, 2023 3:10 PM ETEWH
Adem Tumerkan profile picture
Adem Tumerkan
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Hong Kong's economy has had negative growth in 10 out of the last 14 quarters - thus their overall GDP has been flat since 2018.
  • Hong Kong is stuck between tighter U.S. monetary policy and slowing Chinese growth - putting them in a serious rut.
  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is bleeding its foreign reserves at a rapid pace to maintain the HKD-USD peg.
  • Hong Kong is losing reserves, dealing with asset deflation, and suffering from chronic negative growth - something has to give.

Traditional Junk Boat at Dusk

Yongyuan Dai

Many longtime readers know that I believe the Hong Kong dollar peg is nearing a tipping point. I've written about this situation before (you can read about it here and here). But I believe things are growing

Hong Kong House Price Index

TradingEconomics

China GDP annual growth rate

TradingEconomics

Hong Kong's Top Trading Partners

WorldExports.com

Chart of Hong Kong GDP

Tradingeconomics.com | World Bank

Hong Kong Foreign Reserves

World Bank, Bloomberg

This article was written by

Adem Tumerkan profile picture
Adem Tumerkan
1.06K Followers
Here's a bit about me. . . Editor-in-Chief of SpeculatorsAnonymous.com- My name's Adem Tumerkan - I'm 26 years old. Born contrarian and skeptic. Former Research Analyst. I like the mining sector and specialize in it - but I'm mainly a Macro-Trader constantly reading about and researching Macro-Situations - or as Jesse Livermore called it, 'General Conditions'... But I look for asymmetric opportunities wherever they are. I really am interested in the mining sector and commodities. And I mainly trade options and foreign equities and currenciesThis sums up my strategy pretty simply, "It's not about how often you're correct, but the magnitude of the correctness that matters."My biggest influences are Mark Spitznagel and Nassim Taleb and Ben Graham. Those kind of guys..."Just find what you love, and let it kill you. . . " - C. Bukowski

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in EWH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.