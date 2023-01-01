Piedmont To Start Production At One Mine And Construction At Another

Jan. 13, 2023 4:08 PM ETPiedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)ALLIF, SYAXF
The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Production at the Sayona project will soon begin, providing Piedmont with at least 113ktpa of lithium concentrate for $900/t.
  • Atlantic’s Ewoyaa Project is slated to begin next year and will provide Piedmont with half of its 255ktpa of SC6 production.
  • Cash generated from Sayona should help defray costs of Ewoyaa's construction.

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia

When I previously wrote about Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in late-August of last year, I was bullish on the company and rated the stock a Strong Buy. I noted that while the development of its North Carolina mine and

Sayona Production Countdown

sayonamining.com.au

Piedmont Development Schedule

Piedmont Development Schedule (Investor Presentation)

Piedmont and Atlantic Lithium Agreement

Piedmont and Atlantic Lithium Agreement (Atlantic Lithium Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.2K Followers
I look for sectors currently experiencing deep structural change and industrial shifts that look set to accelerate over time. My current area of focus is on energy and natural resources feeding the automotive and/or utility sectors. Technological, regulatory, and geopolitical developments in these areas are bringing about numerous changes and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.