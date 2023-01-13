First Republic Bank (FRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.21K Followers

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC.PK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Mike Ioanilli - Vice President and Director of Investor Relations

Jim Herbert - Founder, Executive Chairman

Mike Roffler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Selfridge - Chief Banking Officer

Bob Thornton - President, Private Wealth Management

Olga Tsokova - Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Neal Holland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Alexopoulos - JP Morgan

Dave Rochester - Compass Point

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo

John Pancari - Evercore

Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Chris McGratty - KBW

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

David Smith - Autonomous

Operator

Greetings and welcome to First Republic Bank's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. During today's call, the lines will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Ioanilli, Vice President and Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Ioanilli

Thank you and welcome to First Republic Bank's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Speaking today will be Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman; Mike Roffler, CEO and President; Mike Selfridge, Chief Banking Officer; Bob Thornton, President Private Wealth Management; Olga Tsokova, Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer; and Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer.

Before I hand the call over to Jim, please note that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks uncertainties and assumptions. We also discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance which should be considered in addition to not as a substitute for financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.