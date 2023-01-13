Citigroup Inc. (C) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 13, 2023 3:25 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C), C.PK, C.PJ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.21K Followers

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C.PK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jen Landis - Head, Investor Relations

Jane Fraser - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Erika Najarian - UBS

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Sheng Wang - Wolfe Research

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Hello and welcome to Citi’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review with the Chief Executive Officer, Jane Fraser; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Mason. Today’s call will be hosted by Jen Landis, Head of Citi Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] Also as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. Ms. Landis, you may begin.

Jen Landis

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you all for joining us. I’d like to remind you that today’s presentation, which is available for download on our website, citigroup.com, may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our SEC filings.

With that, I will turn it over to Jane.

Jane Fraser

Thank you, Jen and Happy New Year to everyone joining us today. We are very much off and running as we start 2023. Today, I will share our perspective on the macro environment before recapping our performance in the fourth quarter. And then I will take a few minutes to reflect on our progress in 2022 and our strategic priorities for the coming year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.