Economic releases dominate the calendar for the holiday-shortened week ahead. The Empire State Manufacturing Index will be released on January 18 to be followed by the produce price index report and retail sales report on January 19. The retail sales number for December is expected to be influenced by a more pronounced pull-forward of holiday sales in 2022 and weakness in categories that are associated with holiday shopping like clothing, furniture, general merchandise, and department stores. The week also includes a heavy slate of speeches from Federal Reserve members as the critical January 31-February 1 meeting of the FOMC starts to get closer. The earnings season kicks up another notch with key reports due in from Goldman Sachs (GS), Netflix (NFLX) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). There is also a political wildcard to watch after the Treasury Department warned the U.S. will reach the debt limit on January 19 and will need extraordinary measures from Congress to avoid a default. In a technical look at the market, Fairlead Strategies warned that investors may be out in front of their skis with more than 60% of the S&P 500 stocks now affected by short-term overbought conditions. Analyst Katie Stockton said the overbought conditions suggests momentum will fade next week. "Past peaks in this breadth measure have provided early warning, preceding downdrafts in the SPX by a week or two," she noted.

