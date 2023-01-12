Why MaxLinear Could Be Better Off Not Acquiring Silicon Motion Technology

Jan. 13, 2023 5:09 PM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)SIMO
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • MXL intends to acquire SIMO, but the proposal has not gotten a positive response based on the market reaction.
  • There are several arguments as to why MXL may be making a mistake by pursuing SIMO at this point in time.
  • Management is optimistic the SIMO transaction will be completed as proposed, but MXL could be better off if it does not in my opinion.
  • MXL has received a decidedly negative response to its proposed acquisition, which shifts the odds in favor of the transaction not going through.

set of four different M2 SSD flash hdd hard disc drive nvme and sata type isolated white background. pc computer hardware component memory data storage electronics concept

Grafner/iStock via Getty Images

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), a supplier of analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has not fared all that well since it announced its decision to acquire Silicon Motion (SIMO). The stock has lost around

MXL chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.65K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.