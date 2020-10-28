AMD: ChatGPT May Drive Data Center Investments - Massive Recovery Tailwinds Ahead

Jan. 14, 2023 10:00 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)TSM5 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • TSM's recent FQ4'22 earnings call point to the increased 5-nm output, speculatively attributed to AMD's 4th Gen EPYC 9004 Series, Genoa.
  • TSM's HPC end segment also grew by 10% QoQ, suggesting an acceleration in data center demand, despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • Lisa Su presented the new AMD Instinct MI300 chip at the recent CES, delivering improved performance and power efficiency for HPC and AI applications.
  • Notably, the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, runs on 3rd-Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs and Instinct MI250X accelerators, pointing to its leading position in data center end-market.
  • As a result of ChatGPT's success, multiple hyperscalers, including Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft, are likely to invest heavily in data centers and AI moving forward.

Happy young man with money on light background

Liudmila Chernetska

We have previously covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) here as a post-FQ2'22-earnings article in August 2022. Its aggressive R&D efforts were discussed then, triggering the company's success in the x86 market share gain. The company's continued leadership

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

AMD 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.74K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, GOOG, MSFT, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.