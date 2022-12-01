The White House, Fed, Inflation, And Flow Of Funds For January 2023

Summary

  • The private domestic sector balance increased by a modest $165+ billion in December 2022.
  • Bank credit creation was $152+ billion.
  • The seasonal pattern is downwards now into March 2023 and probably into Xmas 2023 as well. Crowned with a Fed-induced recession.
  • The external sector has reversed direction and is in decline and this adds to the private-domestic sector balance.
  • The Fed's demand destruction policy has baked a recession into the economic pie. Sahm's Law comes into play.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for December 2022 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into January 2023. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has

US Sectoral balances for December 2022

US Treasury and author calculations

US Sectoral Balances and SPX 2022-12

US Treasury and SPX

US Sectoral balances change rates 2022-12

Mr Robert P Balan

US 5year index averages

Mr Robert P Blalan

SP500 20 year averages

Equity Clock dot com

US current account 2022-12

Economics dot com

US Federal Government Outlays to December 2022

US Treasury and author calculations

US fiscal flows

ANG Traders

Daily Treasury Statement extract

US Treasury

US unemplyment forecast

Mr Robert P Balan

PAM chat extract about recession

Mr Robert P Balan

Sahms Law

FRED

G5 fiscal flow chart 12/22

Mr Robert P Balan

G5 M2 money aggregates

Mr Robert P Balan

C5 fiscal flow charts for 12/22

Mr Robert P Balan

My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

