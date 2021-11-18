Killam Apartment REIT: Attractively Priced Residential REIT At Less Than 16x AFFO For 2024

Jan. 16, 2023 10:15 AM ETKillam Apartment REIT (KMMPF), KMP.UN:CA4 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Killam Apartment REIT is a Canadian residential REIT focusing on the Eastern provinces.
  • The stock is trading below NAV, and even after stress-testing by increasing the capitalization rate, the NAV shouldn't drop below C$16.
  • This means Killam is attractive at the current share price, offering a 4%-plus yield as well.
  • While increasing interest rates will be a drag on AFFO growth, I'm still expecting to see growth in both 2023 and 2024.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Halifax Waterfront Aerial View

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

While residential REITs will always trade at a premium to pretty much every other real estate class out there, valuations have become more reasonable in the past six to nine months. As it has been a while

Chart
Data by YCharts

Overview of Assets

Killam Investor Relations

Breakdown of Units

Killam Investor Relations

FFO Calculation

Killam Investor Relations

AFFO Calculation

Killam Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

Killam Investor Relations

Debt Level

Killam Investor Relations

Capitalization Rates

Killam Investor Relations

Sensitivity Analysis

Killam Investor Relations

Mortgage Debt Breakdown

Killam Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.03K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.