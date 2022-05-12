Q4-Q1 Rally Regains Its Mojo, Led By The Miners

Jan. 13, 2023 6:08 PM ETGDX, COPX, GDXJ, GLD, CPER, SPY, ACWX, DBC, FXI, EEM
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.73K Followers

Summary

  • In Q4 2022, we projected a broad rally to begin after the midterm elections and lasting well into Q1 2023.
  • The rally would use the post-election pattern, fading inflation signals (and fading Fed hawk angst), and sentiment as its fuel.
  • Today the rally is 100% on course. But the coming calls of a new major bull market should be tuned out.
  • Gold miners will be an exception, but they will get volatility when the broad market mini bull ends.

Dirty coal miner wear hardhat with a hammer drill

cmannphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Copper and Gold miners are leading the Q4-Q1 rally in broad asset markets

Back in October, we began to plan for the prospect of a relief rally that would be fueled by over-bearish sentiment (contrary bullish), "Fed hawk" relief

ratio of the copper price to the gold price

Copper/Gold ratio (tradingview.com)

copper miners (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/COPX' title='Global X Copper Miners ETF'>COPX</a>) vs. gold miners (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GDX' title='VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF'>GDX</a>)

COPX/GDX ratio (stockcharts.com)

gold miners vs. SPX (GDX/SPY ratio)

GDX/SPY ratio (stockcharts.com)

gold miners vs. global stock markets (GDX/ACWX)

GDX/ACWX ratio (stockcharts.com)

gold miners vs. commodities (GDX/DBC)

GDX/DBC ratio (stockcharts.com)

gold miners vs. china large cap stocks

GDX/FXI ratio (stockcharts.com)

gold miners vs. emerging markets (GDX/EEM)

GDX/EEM ratio (stockcharts.com)

Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

