Village Super Market: Expanding Profitability

Jan. 13, 2023 6:08 PM ETVillage Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)
Mokapu Capital profile picture
Mokapu Capital
92 Followers

Summary

  • The company's profitability has significantly improved and same-store sales has been positive.
  • However, its valuation is still depressed at 0.17 times sales which is one of the lowest in the sector.
  • If the current profitability can continue the company would be trading at 8 times earnings.

Empty aisle at a supermarket

Hispanolistic

Introduction

Since my last article on Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) the company has performed quite well. The company's profitability has significantly improved and same-store sales has been positive. However, its valuation is still depressed at .17 times sales which is

Village Supermarkets Sales Data from 2009 recession

Source: Author created chart. Data from company reports

This article was written by

Mokapu Capital profile picture
Mokapu Capital
92 Followers
An individual Investor looking to build a diversified retirement portfolio and share ideas about the stock market. I like to pick stocks based on a macro view then dig down into individual companies based on good management, growth prospects, and reasonable valuation. I have a slight inclination towards small cap and emerging market stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLGEA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.