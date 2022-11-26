'Meta-Morphosis': Invest In The Future Of Meta Platforms

Jan. 13, 2023 6:12 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
6 Followers

Summary

  • Ad revenues are seen slipping due to iOS privacy changes, causing a meltdown in the stock price.
  • Negative sentiment surrounding the Metaverse has been affecting the stock price.
  • Mark Zuckerberg's dream of the perfect VR/AR world is burning cash in the short term.
  • Ways to diversify revenue streams with increased monetization of WhatsApp and Messenger are on the way.
  • The financial health of the company is outstanding. My DCF model shows Meta is undervalued.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gytis Zizys as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Facebook web address now displays Meta logo.

Meta Platforms gamble on the Metaverse

jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms revenue figures 2019-2021

Almost all the revenue at Meta has been generated from ads, slowly trending down. (Own calculations)

Historical P/E Ratio of Meta Platforms

Historical P/E Ratio (Own Calculations)

Gross and Net profit Margins from 2018-2021 of Meta Platforms

Gross and Net profit Margins from 2018-2021 (Own calculations)

EBITDA numbers and EBITDA Margin from 2018- 2021 of Meta Platforms

EBITDA numbers and EBITDA Margin from 2018- 2021 (Own calculations)

Cash Ratio Chart of Cash & Equivalents to Total Current Liabilities 2018-2021 of meta platforms

Cash Ratio Chart of Cash & Equivalents to Total Current Liabilities 2018-2021 (Own calculations)

10- and 5-year DCF valuations of Meta Platforms with MoS of 25%

10- and 5-year DCF valuations of Meta Platforms with MoS of 25% (Own calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
6 Followers
Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.