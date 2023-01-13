Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.21K Followers

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Campbell - Director, Investor Relations

Charles Scharf - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Santomassimo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Usdin - Jefferies

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Erika Najarian - UBS

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Vivek Juneja - JPMorgan

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Wells Fargo Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Campbell, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin the conference.

John Campbell

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today where our CEO, Charlie Scharf; and our CFO, Mike Santomassimo, will discuss fourth quarter results and answer your questions. This call is being recorded.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our fourth quarter earnings materials, including the release, financial supplement and presentation deck are available on our website at wellsfargo.com.

I'd also like to come that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings including the Form 8-K filed today containing our earnings materials. Information about any non-GAAP final measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings and the earnings materials available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Charlie.

Charles Scharf

Thanks, John. I'll make some brief comments

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.