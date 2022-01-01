NDP: Outperforming Oil And Gas Equity CEF Deserves A Closer Look

Summary

  • NPD is a closed end fund investing across oil & gas stocks.
  • The fund outperformed in 2022 and screens well next to its category peer group.
  • The fund yields 7% through a quarterly distribution.
  • We are bullish on the sector and view NDP as well-positioned to continue delivering solid returns.
Close up view an oil pumpjack with black color in the mountain of oil rich area. It is used to mechanically lift liquid out of the well if not enough bottom hole pressure exists for the liquid to flow all the way to the surface.

Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) is coming off a banner year with its oil & gas equities strategy benefiting from the strong energy pricing environment. Indeed, the closed-end fund returned more than 30% in 2022 with our data

NDP fund

NDP metrics

NDP metrics

NDP metrics

NDP metrics

NDP metrics

NDP metrics

NDP chart

NDP chart

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

