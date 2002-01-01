Lithium Was The Best Performing Commodity For The Second Straight Year

Jan. 13, 2023 6:38 PM ETLIT, BATT, HLIT:CA
Summary

  • Lithium topped the list of best performing commodities for the second year in a row.
  • Sales of EVs are expected to continue growing in 2023, though at a slower pace.
  • With the exception of coal, fossil fuels had a standout year, with natural gas rising approximately 20% and crude oil 6.7%.
  • Commodities remain an underinvested asset class, according to a December report by Goldman Sachs.

Lithium

cokada

At the beginning of each year, we update our ever-popular Periodic Table of Commodity Returns, which is fully interactive and includes 10 years’ worth of data. A pdf of the table is also available for download.

2022 Commodities Returns by Catagory

U.S. Global Investors

Oil Demand from from China Expected to Hit a Record High in 2023

U.S. Global Investors

Inflation Reduction Act IRA Will Create Large Incentives for Investment I the U.S.

U.S. Global Investors

Global Manufacturing Slowdown Continued at the End of 2022

U.S. Global Investors

This article was written by

Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVPAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The S&P GSCI Total Return Index is widely recognized as the leading measure of general commodity price movements and inflation in the world economy. The index is calculated primarily on a world production weighted basis, comprised of the principal physical commodities futures contracts. The Global Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in survey panels in over 40 countries, totaling around 13,500 companies. These countries account for 98% of global manufacturing value added.

Comments

