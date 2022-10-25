Buying Micron Today Might Be Premature

Jan. 13, 2023 6:57 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)SSNLF, SSNNF
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. may see growth as the market sees signs of growth through recovering consumer sentiment and declining inflation expectations.
  • However, Samsung's determination to maintain CAPEX and production goals in 2023 is a risk.
  • Micron and SK Hynix also have massive inventory that has yet to start declining.
  • It may be premature to start investing in Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Introduction and Thesis

The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, and within the industry, the memory chip market is even more cyclical than its logic chip counterparts it is heavily dependent on economic conditions. Thus, key memory chip companies including Micron Technology, Inc. (

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.11K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.