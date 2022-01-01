Northern Star Resources: Time To Book Some Profits

Jan. 13, 2023 7:03 PM ETNorthern Star Resources Limited (NESRF)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.48K Followers

Summary

  • Northern Star Resources has enjoyed a massive rally since September, up more than 85% from its lows in less than 80 trading days.
  • This strong recovery is attributed to it being dirt-cheap while it hung out below US$5.00 per share at less than 0.80x P/NAV and the impressive rally we've seen in gold.
  • So, while the company has a very strong H2 2023 ahead with back-end weighted production, I don't see any way to justify chasing the stock here above US$8.25.

WA Super pit hor sky

zetter/iStock via Getty Images

Just over four months ago, I wrote on Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF), noting that while the company saw a slight miss in FY2022, this already looked priced into the stock after a more than

Northern Star - Quarterly Production by Mine

Northern Star - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Northern Star - Quarterly Costs & Average Realized Gold Price

Northern Star - Quarterly Costs & Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Australian Gold Price

Australian Gold Price (TradingView.com)

Fimiston North Drilling

Fimiston North Drilling (Company Website)

Joplin Discovery & Velvet Mine Development

Joplin Discovery & Velvet Mine Development (Company Website)

Goodpaster Drilling

Goodpaster Drilling (Company Website)

NESRF 3-Year Chart

NESRF 2-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.48K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDV:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.