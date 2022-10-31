The Ensemble Fund (the “Fund”) returned -29.33% for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022. For comparative purposes, the S&P 500® Index, which is the Fund’s benchmark, had a total return of -14.61% over the same time period.
The Fund underperformed the S&P 500® Index very sharply from the beginning of the fiscal year through mid-May. The Fund then outperformed the market through the end of the fiscal year as many of the holdings that most dramatically underperformed earlier in the year, such as Netflix, Illumina, and our housing related investments, reversed their relative performance.
During the fiscal year, we owned 28 different companies, of which all but two (Costco and Old Dominion, which we sold out of early in the year) generated negative returns.
Significant detractors from the Fund’s total return included the following:
Significant contributors to the Fund’s total return included the following:
The strong economic expansion experienced during 2021 gave way to heighted inflation and a sudden stop to real economic growth in 2022. With the Fed suddenly forced to rapidly increase interest rates to ward off inflation, even if doing so may throw the US and global economy into a recession, financial markets became gripped by a panic over fears of stagflationary forces similar to those seen in the 1970s taking hold. While we acknowledge that such fears have merit, we also believe that the pandemic fueled inflation of today is due to very different reasons than what was experienced in the 1970s. We believe that the depth of the selloff in many of the stocks in our portfolio is excessive, causing these stocks to now trade at levels that offer unusually attractive risk adjusted return potential.
