Lowe's: Relatively Low Yield With Strong Dividend Growth

Jan. 13, 2023 11:15 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
Christopher Price
Summary

  • Income-focused investors tend to focus on either higher yielding stocks or stocks that offer higher dividend growth.
  • A well-constructed portfolio can include stocks that fall into both categories.
  • Lowe's Companies combines a relatively low yield with a very strong growth record that can provide long-term income.

Lowe"s Home Improvement Warehouse. Lowe"s operates retail home improvement and appliance stores in North America.

Many investors who purchase equities like to receive some income from their investments. Kevin O'Leary is a famous investor who runs his own ETF, and he claims that he won't own stocks that don't pay out dividends. It's possible

Christopher Price
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

