Citizens Financial Group Lacks Clarity

Jan. 13, 2023 11:47 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)
Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
32 Followers

Summary

  • The firm's current dividend yield suggests an implied share value of $39.
  • Citizens has a low price to tangible book value relative to peers.
  • Competitive pressures and rising interest rates may squeeze future profits.

Citizens Bank Branch in Chinatown in New York City

Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors should hold shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Down 20% over 2022, Citizens has performed well against the S&P Regional Banking Index over the past decade. Solid dividend payments coupled with strong earnings

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs Global Economics, Commodities, and Strategy Research

Goldman Sachs Global Economics, Commodities, and Strategy Research

This article was written by

Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
32 Followers
Undergraduate in the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. My fundamental analysis is inspired by the work of Benjamin Graham and Peter Lynch. My technical analysis is inspired by R.N. Elliot. I use three statement models, discounted cash flow models, and leveraged buyout models to illustrate my analyses. In addition, I use ideas on development economics in my stock picking. My favorite development economists are Amartya Sen, Douglass North, and Muhammad Yunus. I think that their work in understanding the macroeconomy provides great insight into how companies are able to capture positive social sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.