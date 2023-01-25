Ionis: Opportunity Abounds

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.81K Followers

Summary

  • Ionis' upcoming PDUFA presents a tricky opportunity to expand its three longstanding approved therapies.
  • Ionis will report three big pivotal readouts in the next several years.
  • Despite its impressive late stage pipeline, at its current market cap, Ionis is only a hold.

Leadership and successful business ideas concept 3d rendering of crowd 3d low polygon people arrow shape form walk together on white floor color tone image

whyframestudio/iStock via Getty Images

I have been a follower and a fan of Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) since 04/2018's Ionis article "Ionis: Cash, Catalysts And More". In 03/2022's "Ionis: At A Show-Me Crossroads" ("Crossroads"), I reflected on

Ionis Q3, 2022 product revenues

seekingalpha.com

Eplontersen panel

ir.ionispharna.com

Donidalorsen: Positioned to be a Best-in-Class HAE Prophylactic

ir.ionisharma.com

Steady Cadence of New Approved Products

ir.ionispharma.com

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.81K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IONS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell interests in any company mentioned over the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.