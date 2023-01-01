Dividend Growth Stock Watchlist - January 2023

Jan. 14, 2023 12:13 AM ETACN, AMAT, APH, BK, COST, GGG, HD, LOW, MA, MSFT, NOC, ROP, SHW, TMO, TXN, USB, V, VIG
Summary

  • There are 17 stocks on my dividend growth watchlist for January 2023.
  • A little more than half of the stocks on my watchlist for this month are currently undervalued based on dividend yield theory.
  • An equally-weighted portfolio of these stocks would have underperformed the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by about 1% during the month of December.

Dividend Growth Watchlist Criteria

The companies listed on this watchlist are stable with a track record of raising their dividends consistently. The company must also have a "Wide" economic moat, according to Morningstar. This ensures a company I consider for

I research dividend growth stocks on a consistent basis and want to initiate or expand my position in them at opportune times.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

