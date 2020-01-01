RINF: A Direct Bet On Inflation

  • The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF tracks 30-year US inflation expectations as measured by the performance of inflation-linked bonds relative to regular bonds.
  • Since the Covid crash lows, 30-year breakevens have risen from 1.0% to 2.3% currently, generating 62% returns.
  • 30-year breakeven inflation expectations currently sit at just 2.3%, which seems far too low in the context of the current inflation rate and rising long-term government spending pressures.
  • That said, RINF may not be the best way to benefit from inflation coming in higher than expected over the long term as it does not generate any income.

For investors looking to make a direct bet on inflation, the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) tracks 30-year US inflation expectations as measured by the performance of inflation-linked bonds relative to regular bonds. While there are many ETFs

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

