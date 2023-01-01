Aritzia Inc. Q3 Review: Momentum Stalls

Jan. 14, 2023 12:36 AM ETAritzia Inc. (ATZ:CA), ATZAF
Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
96 Followers

Summary

  • Aritzia Inc. announced Q3 earnings on Jan. 12, 2023 that beat on the top line, but saw inventory soar and margins fall.
  • Management was grilled about the inventory jump, but stressed that inventory levels were extremely low last year, and that discounts won't materially rise.
  • While the stock fell sharply today, I still think ATZ:CA has value - I re-iterate Buy with a C$61 price target (down $2 from Oct. 2022) over an 18-month term.

A Aritzia store at the Bloor-Yorkville Business Area in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

On Jan. 12, 2023, Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ:CA, OTCPK:ATZAF) reported Q3 earnings that exceeded analysts' revenue expectations, but saw gross margins slide and inventory rise. The stock fell 10%, as the headlines highlighted the 188% jump in inventory year over

deck

Aritzia Q3 Earnings Presentation

cibc

Analyst Ratings - CIBC World Markets Inc.

wacc

Author WACC Forecast

noplat

Author NOPLAT Forecast

sp

Author EV and Share Price Forecast

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
96 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in forgotten and beaten down public equities. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ATZ:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.